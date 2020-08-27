Kenosha Police Give Their Version Of Jacob Blake Shooting In New Report

Wisconsin law enforcement officials have finally made public their official report of the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation wrote in the report, dated Wednesday night (August 26), that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Officers attempted to arrest Blake by initially using a Taser but failed attempt to stop him, the DCI said, according to CNN. The agency says Blake walked around his vehicle and "opened the driver's side door before leaning forward.”

Yesterday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul identified officer Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the department for seven years, as the cop who fired seven bullets into Blake's back.

DCI claims Blake admitted he had a knife in his car — which is not a crime according to Wisconsin state law and federal law — and cops later recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard of Blake's vehicle.

There are still questions that loom over Blake’s shooting. The DCI’s first official report on the shooting does not indicate why police moved to arrest Blake, whether they even knew Blake had a knife in his vehicle, or why Sheskey shot so many times into Blake's back. It also doesn’t mention the fact that Blake’s children were in the vehicle or the other family members who were standing just feet from the shooting.

Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday (Aug. 23) as he approached the driver’s side door of his vehicle that held his three children ages 8, 5, and 3 years old. He is currently in critical condition at a Milwaukee area hospital.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are currently investigating the shooting. Family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a press conference that he is paralyzed from the waist down and it is not known if he will walk again.

The family has organized a GoFundMe account to support Blake, a father of six, with medical and legal expenses. Within a day of being posted, it had surpassed $1 million in donations.