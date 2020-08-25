‘I Am Numb’ Jacob Blake’s Sister Reacts To Her Brother’s Shooting

An emotional video of Jacob Blake’s sister is going viral after she reveals what she’s felt after her brother was shot seven times in the back by police at close range.

“I’m not sad. I’m not sorry. I’m angry. And I’m tired. I haven’t cried one time. I stopped crying years ago. I am numb,” Letetra Widman said during a press conference on Tuesday (August 25). “I have been watching police murder people that look like me for years.”

She continued by mentioning other Black people who were killed as a result of police violence.

"Don't be sorry, because this has been happening to my family for a long time," she said, before naming others including Philando Castile and Michael Brown.

"I don't want your pity," she said. "I want change."

Another one of Blake’s three sisters also spoke at the press conference. Zeitha Blake says cops didn’t think of her brother as a human being.

“His kids are his world," she said. "But not only that his family is his world. He doesn’t even care about himself, he’s more worried about us. He was not treated like a human that day, he was treated like some foreign object that didn’t belong."

The family has organized a GoFundMe account to support Blake, a father of six, with medical and legal expenses. Within a day of being posted, it had surpassed $1 million in donations.

Blake was shot by police on Sunday (Aug. 23) as he approached the driver’s side door of his vehicle that held his three children ages 8, 5, and 3 years old. He is currently in critical condition at a Milwaukee area hospital.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are currently investigating the shooting. Family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a press conference that he is paralyzed from the waist down and it is not known if he will walk again.