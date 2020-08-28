Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump Releases Statement On Jacob Blake Being Handcuffed To A Hospital Bed

After yesterday’s report that Jacob Blake has been handcuffed to his hospital bed, Blake’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, has released a statement.

Allegedly, the 29-year-old father of three, who was paralyzed after being shot 7 times in the back by police, was handcuffed due to outstanding warrants.

In a press release, Crump stated, “We have learned today that the warrants for Jacob Blake were vacated, although the charges against him are still pending.”

He continued, “Fortunately, a man who is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot seven times in the back, will no longer have to deal with the pain of having his ankles and wrist shackled and the traumatic stress of being under armed guard.”

At a Thursday evening press conference, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was asked about the father of six being handcuffed, saying, "I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary. Certainly he's paid a horrific price already, being seven or eight times in the back, so I can't imagine why that's happening and I would hope that we would be able to find a more better way to have him get better, have him recover than that."

A viral video from August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed Blake walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. An officer began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car. He was shot in front of his three sons.

He had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene.

The officers involved in Blake’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to CNN, the officer who shot Blake has been identified as Rusten Sheskey. He has been with the Kenosha police department for seven years.

