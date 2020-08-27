Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed

Jacob Blake is hospitalized after recovering from being shot seven times in the back. Now it’s being reported he is handcuffed to his hospital bed.

According to Chicago Sun Times, Jacob Blake’s father said when he visited his son in the hospital on Wednesday (August 26), the 29-year-old was handcuffed.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed. He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?” Blake’s father said, whose name is also Jacob Blake.

Additionally, he wants to know, “What was he arrested for?”



He revealed his son was hallucinating and was shocked to see his dad, “I told him, ’You thought Daddy wasn’t going to see my son?’ He grabbed my hand, held it real tight and started weeping, telling me how much he loved me.”

The family attorney is fighting to make sure Blake can go home once he is released from the hospital.



It is also being reported that the Justice Department has opened an investigation on the shooting.

According to the New York Times, “The F.B.I. said on Wednesday that it would conduct the federal inquiry in cooperation with the Wisconsin authorities.” This is the second case the Justice Department is investigating, the other being the killing of George Floyd on May 25.



However, the outlet reports that civil rights advocates, “and even some lawyers inside the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, doubt the department will announce a decision or take action in either case before the presidential election, especially given that Mr. Trump has built his re-election campaign in part around his staunch support for law enforcement officers.”

A viral video from August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed Blake walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. An officer began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car. He was shot in front of his three sons.

The 29-year-old father had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene.

The officers involved in Blake’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to CNN, the officer who shot Blake has been identified as Rusten Sheskey. He has been with the Kenosha police department for seven years. The other officers involved in the shooting will reportedly be identified soon.

