Black Girl Called Racial Slurs And Attacked With A Pole

An 11-year-old girl is recovering after being beaten so badly that she went unconscious all because she reportedly said, “My Black is beautiful.”



According to Fox 4, on August 28, Nevah Thomas was playing with friends when she was being bullied with racial slurs by a 12-year-old boy. According to her mother, she responded to the hate speech by saying, “My Black is beautiful.”

The 12-year-old boy reportedly began hitting Thomas in the head with a pole, she went unconscious and was bleeding. She also lost a tooth.

The girl’s mother Brandi Stewart calls the attack racially motivated, “Her feelings are more hurt because of the racial act. Not so much of the scaring.”

There are now calls for the 12-year-old to be charged. If charged, he could face felony aggravated battery charges.



Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said his office is investigating.

The 12-year-old is reportedly on house arrest.

Nevaeh Thomas is still hospitalized as of Sept. 1.

See a news clip of the incident below: