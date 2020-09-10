Breonna Taylor's Case Will Go Before A Grand Jury: Report

Breonna Taylor's family may finally get justice after her death.

The Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron is preparing to present evidence from the fatal police shooting of Taylor to a grand jury as early as next week, according to NBC News.

Once the grand jury makes a decision, Cameron is expected to make a public announcement to share his office’s findings and the grand jury’s decision on possible indictments for the three officers who killed Taylor.

Cameron, a Republican who endorsed Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention last month, holds a lot of influence over the grand jury proceedings.

“He makes a decision about whether he wants to make a recommendation to them, whether he wants to recommend charges be filed, or not be filed, what types of charges would be filed,” former Assistant Attorney Brian Butler, who is not involved with the case, said.



He adds, “Ultimately, it’s the grand jury’s decision to do what they think is appropriate.”

On March 13, Louisville police officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly executed a “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment, which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing it was intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. One officer was wounded, but Taylor had been hit eight times, and died.

The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after, and he had been arrested earlier that same night.

The officers have not yet faced any criminal charges, though Hankison was fired for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.