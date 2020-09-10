Popular South Carolina Third-Grade Teacher Dies Three Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

A 28-year-old third grade teacher in Columbia, South Carolina, who was teaching less than two weeks ago has died of COVID-19 complications, according to the Associated Press.

Demetria “Demi” Bannister, received a coronavirus diagnosis on Friday (Sept. 4) and died Monday (Sept 7), Richland County school officials announced on Wednesday (Sept. 9) in a news release.

On Aug. 28, the Windsor Elementary School teacher was set to begin her fifth year as an educator. She showed up for teacher workdays, which are prep days prior to the beginning of the school year and began teaching from home the following week. There were no other deaths of teachers reported in South Carolina. Students in the state have been returning to the classrooms over the course of the past three weeks.

School officials say that Bannister had not been showing symptoms when she returned to the school and all protocols had been followed, according to local station, WIS.

Bannister’s district, Richland 2, started the school year on Aug. 31 with all virtual classes, the AP reported.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to Ms. Bannister’s parents, relatives, friends and school family," Richland 2 Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis said in a statement. "While gone from us too soon, Ms. Bannister’s legacy lives on through the lives of the students she taught in her five years as a dedicated educator."