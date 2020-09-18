Trump Blasts Critical Race Theory As ‘Toxic’ And Says He Will Implement ‘Patriotic Education’ In Schools

President Trump attacked the educational viewpoint known as critical race theory which looks at American society and institutions from the perspective of race and racism, calling it “toxic propaganda” and “ideological poison.” On Thursday, he said that he recently signed an executive order banning it from being taught in federal institutions.



Critical race theory is a body of scholarly thought aimed at dismantling racism on a structural level by examining how race affects dominant institutions and culture and holds that old systemic racism continues to affect society today.



But Trump says that it is an attempt by “the radical left” to paint all whites as racist and that, if not removed, will “dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together."

“The left has warped, distorted, and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods, and lies. There is no better example than the New York Times' totally discredited 1619 Project,” he said, during his speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, according to the New York Daily News. “This project rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom.”

He said he will instead soon sign another executive order to encourage what he called “patriotic education.”



“It will be called ’The 1776 Commission,'" he said. “It will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding.”

School curriculums are regulated by state and local school boards, so how the program Trump is proposing would be implemented is unclear. But the Biden-Harris campaign blasted the president’s intentions.



“He stokes hatred and division rather than bringing this nation together to confront racism,” said Joe Bates, a Biden campaign spokesperson. “History will not be kind to this president for these failures and more. In 47 days, we start writing the next chapter."