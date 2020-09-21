Kamala Harris’ AKA Sorority Sisters Are Donating $19.08 To Democrats

The Democratic National Committee has been receiving thousands of donations of $19.08. This isn’t a random coincidence. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which was founded in 1908.

Harris pledged to be an AKA in the 1980s when she attended Howard University. That’s come back around big time as more than 11,000 donations in the amount of $19.08 have been received by the DNC. According to Roll Call, DNC’s financial director Clayton Cox says that the donations began pouring in after the Senator announced that she would be Biden’s running mate.

“The week after she was announced, I was getting one every 15 minutes,” he said.

So far, the amount of $19.08 donations that have been received have totaled to nearly $219,000. That’s a hefty amount from the sorority and it’s no wonder that the New York Times referred to it as a “secret weapon” for the forthcoming election.