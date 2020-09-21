Kamala Harris’ AKA Sorority Sisters Are Donating $19.08 To Democrats

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Democratic U.S. Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) participates in a “Sister to Sister, Mobilizing in Action” conversation on September 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With the election only about a month and a half away, Harris campaigns in the swing state of Pennsylvania, which has the fifth most electoral votes. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The ladies have contributed more than $200,000 to the Biden/Harris campaign but the individual amount has a special significance.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Trey Alston

The Democratic National Committee has been receiving thousands of donations of $19.08. This isn’t a random coincidence. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which was founded in 1908.

Harris pledged to be an AKA in the 1980s when she attended Howard University. That’s come back around big time as more than 11,000 donations in the amount of $19.08 have been received by the DNC. According to Roll Call, DNC’s financial director Clayton Cox says that the donations began pouring in after the Senator announced that she would be Biden’s running mate. 

“The week after she was announced, I was getting one every 15 minutes,” he said. 

So far, the amount of $19.08 donations that have been received have totaled to nearly $219,000. That’s a hefty amount from the sorority and it’s no wonder that the New York Times referred to it as a “secret weapon” for the forthcoming election. 

 

“Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, our Divine 9, and my HBCU brothers and sisters,” Harris said while accepting the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention this year. 

Across the United States, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has over 300,000 members. At her campaign stops, Harris is often greeted with a shower of people wearing the sorority’s signature green and pink colors. The sorority doesn’t officially endorse candidates, but the individual members around the country have created plans to raise funds for the campaign and also mobilize voters.

While new plans are being developed, it’s clear that donations will continue to stack up for the Democratic National Committee. Cox revealed that the amount of donations may have slowed down, but they’re still coming in steady. 

“I still get notifications about $19.08 donations,” he said. “Every day, several times a day.”

