Lizzo And Kamala Harris To Discuss The 2020 Election For National Black Voters Day

The conversation will take place over Instagram Live at 6:30 PM ET. Lizzo relayed the news on Instagram to her 9.2 million social followers.

We’re less than two months away from the 2020 presidential election on November 3. Today marks the inaugural National Black Voters Day and Lizzo has announced that she will be holding a livestream with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris .

National Black Voter Day was launched through a collaborative partnership between BET, the National Urban League, Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, Stacy Abrams’ Fair Fight Action platform, the NAACP and more than 50 other political, entertainment, and media partners. This comes after BET previously launched the #ReclaimYourVote campaign in February to encourage people to register to vote.

In honor of National Black Voter Day, BET will be holding a series of virtual events throughout the day focused on voting, civic engagement, economic development, health and education.

Learn more National Black Voter Day and how you can be involved here.