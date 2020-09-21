Candace Owens Accuses Amazon Employees Of Stomping On Her Books

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Candace Owens of Turning Point USA testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing discussing hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism on Capitol Hill on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Internet companies have come under fire recently for allowing hate groups on their platforms. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Candace Owens Accuses Amazon Employees Of Stomping On Her Books

The Trump supporter once said the NRA started as a civil rights organization.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Candace Owens is continuing her desperate need for attention. The social media personality recently released a book, Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation. And now she’s claiming Amazon employees are stomping on her books. 

On September 19, Owens who once said the NRA started as a civil rights organization to protect African-Americans from the KKK, tweeted, “Dear @amazon. About 1,000 people have written to let me know that your employees appear to be stomping on and in this case, smearing Vaseline on my books before mailing them. I know it must have pained you to ship out all 90,000 copies you had in stock— but this is unacceptable.”

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Ethers Candace Owens For Trashing George Floyd In New Comedy Special

She also included photos but it’s not clear why she thought the Amazon employees took the time to stomp on her books. Amazon has not responded.

The past few months Owens has been trying to get as much attention as possible. She attacked George Floyd and  Ahmaud Arbery after they were killed on camera. The 31-year-old has also tried to bait celebrities like Cardi B and LeBron James.

Despite all of those incendiary stunts, Owens was not invited to speak at the Republican National Convention. 

(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC