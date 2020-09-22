Breaking News:
Wisconsin Man Files Federal Lawsuit After Being Detained By Police In His Own Home

Keonte Furdge’s neighbor called cops because they didn’t think he belonged there.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

A Black man who was briefly detained by Monona, Wisconsin police in June after a neighbor reported him sitting on the steps of a home he had just moved into has filed a federal lawsuit.

According to the suit that was just released, Keonte Furdge claims officers Jared Wedig and Luke Wunsch as well as the city of Monona violated “Furge’s constitutional rights."

Furdge is seeking change through punitive damages by, "punishing the defendants for their egregious conduct with the hope that the punishment is significant enough to prevent this from happening again in the future, so that a person can move into a formerly vacant house in the City of Monona and sit on his front porch without having to fear that the police will break in and shoot him," according to the court filing.

The June 2 incident began when a neighbor called police to report that they saw an individual that they didn't think belonged at the home. Furdge, however, had just moved into the property with his friend Toren Young.

Police would subsequently arrive and claim they knocked on the house’s front door. After also allegedly announcing their presence, they say they entered the home, guns drawn, believing a burglary was taking place.

The two officers then handcuffed Furdge.

After learning that Furdge lived at the property, handcuffs were removed. Monona police later began a review of their procedures.

Read the lawsuit here.

