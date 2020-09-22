Officer Who Killed Breonna Taylor Accused Of Sending Email Labeling Louisville Protesters ‘Thugs’

As Louisville and the rest of the nation awaits the decision over whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers who killed Breonna Taylor, one of those officers has apparently decided to show his true feelings over the whole situation.

As a state of emergency was issued on Monday (September 21) in anticipation of an announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron about the Taylor’s case, an email has said to have made the rounds amongst the law enforcement colleagues of Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer accused of pulling the trigger that killed the 26-year-old EMT worker. In it, Mattingly supposedly labeled protesters demanding justice for Taylor “thugs” and “criminals.”

Roberto Aram Ferdman, a correspondent from VICE News, posted the letter in full on Twitter. Mattingly writes in the email that he is “sorry” that his “LMPD Family” has to “go through this.” He added that he’s sorry Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the city’s Chief of Public Service, Amy Hess, and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad “failed all of us in epic proportions for their own gain.”

“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position,” Mattingly allegedly writes, “The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing. It goes against EVERYTHING we were all taught in the academy.”

The post continues: “The position that if you make a mistake during one of the most stressful times in your career, the department and FBI (who aren’t cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line) go after you for civil rights violations. Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.”

The letter then reads that cops are trained to “protect” and that “we as police DO NOT CARE if you are Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, what you identify as…this week. We aren’t better than anyone. This is not an us against society, but it is good versus evil.”

Mattingly then allegedly writes that he is “still proud to be a cop. To be an LMPD cop. No matter the ineptitude in upper command or the mayor’s office.”