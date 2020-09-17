Michelle Obama Says ‘We Could’ve Never Gotten Away With’ What Trump Does

The blaring double standard between the Obama administration and the Trump administration has been well-documented on social media, with near daily tweets starting with “imagine if the Obamas…” and finished with whatever Trump scandal was dominating the headlines that day. President Barack Obama didn’t have one indictment in eight years and Trump has had over 80. There are no porn stars, downplaying a pandemic, or an impeachment, yet Trump still has disturbing approval ratings.

Now, Michelle Obama is calling out the hypocrisy.

For the season finale of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Wednesday (September 16) she was joined by her older brother, Craig Robinson and their mom, Marian Robinson. They discussed race and the current state of America.

Our former first lady was discussing how Black children are taught that people will assume the worst in them because of the color of their skin, "So you've got to be better than, you've got to be 10-times better than.”

She also added, "When we were in the White House, we could've never gotten away with some of the stuff that's going on now, not because of the public, but our community wouldn't have accepted that. You worked, you did your best every day. You showed up.”

When discussing the uprisings across the country, Mrs. Obama said, "The fact that there are people out there that treat us less than, when we're working so hard to be better than, that's where the pain comes from. That's what these young people are so angry about."

To listen to the season finale of The Michelle Obama Podcast head on over to Spotify.