Michelle Obama Goes Live On Instagram For The First Time Ever For National Voter Registration Day

Michelle Obama is doing everything she can to inspire people to vote, and now that includes something she's never done before: go live on Instagram.

The former First Lady's organization When We All Vote has organized a string of live conversations between FLOTUS and celebrity guests, on National Voter Registration Day (Tuesday, September 22).

Mrs. Obama kicked off the day by going live with Jennifer Lopez, and will continue with history-making Emmy winner Zendaya, Ayesha Curry and Chris Paul. Other celebrity guests who will take over the live include Tracee Ellis Ross, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Erica Campbell.

The "Registered and Ready" takeover will kick off at 11 a.m. and end at 6:30 p.m ET. Topics include: voter registration, voter suppression, making a plan to vote, the youth vote, parenthood and more.

DJs including D-Nice, DJ Cassidy, DJ Envy and Hannah Bronfman will spin live sets throughout the day. The takeover will end with a virtual #CouchParty to text more than 500,000 eligible voters.

When We All Vote is committed to meeting people where they are and partnering with public figures to use their platforms to spread the word about voting. Nearly 200,000 people have started and or completed the voter registration process with When We All Vote, and to date, volunteers have sent more than five million texts to eligible voters.

See the full schedule of events, below!

