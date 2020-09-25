Trump Tells Black Voters 'What The Hell Do You Have To Lose' While Detailing ‘Platinum Plan’ For Black Economic Empowerment

After news earlier this week that his poll numbers among African Americans hasn’t improved, President Donald Trump is scheduled to present his latest gift to the community in the package of an economic empowerment program that promises more loans for Black businesses.

Trump unveiled his "platinum plan" for Black economic empowerment at a campaign stop in Atlanta on Friday, September 25 where he once again told Black America when it comes to voting for him, “What the hell do you have to lose?”

After a lot of meandering conversation with himself and then thanking UFC fighters on hand, his Black supporters and members of his team, Trump was supposed to detail the tenets of his plan which includes a large federal investment of about $50 billion (yet to be approved by Congress) to help bolster Black businesses. Instead, this was really an opportunity to showcase all of his reasons why the Democrats have not been a fruitful choice for Black Americans. In addition, he called the Black Lives Matter movement a communist organization and said organizations that have donated to the group, "fools."

“Nearly 1.3 million African Americans have gotten jobs in the last four months alone. And next year, we will be, I think it'll be economically the greatest year in the history of our country,” said Trump.

"After years of rebuilding other countries, we're finally rebuilding our country. The path to the American dream has always been education. Republicans believe that school choices the civil rights issue of time and Joe Biden isn't allowed to go there because of the radical left. He's controlled by the radical left, totally. He's exhausted. But Biden promises to ban charter schools and to oppose school choice. Joe Biden is willing to spend billions and billions upon resettling refugees from all around the world, but he won't spend one penny providing school choice to Black children in America, which is interesting."



Biden has never said he wanted to ban charter schools and has repeatedly been debunked.

In an effort to convince Black Americans that Democrats have done nothing for them in the last 50 years, Trump even insinuated that his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden should be begging African Americans for forgiveness, citing Biden's support of the 1994 Crime Bill that devastated Black families.

“President Trump’s return to Atlanta, GA will lay out his second term vision for Black America. Capitalizing off a successful first term of unprecedented accomplishments for the Black community, the Black Economic Empowerment-Platinum Plan, is a gamechanger for Black Americans and will lead to historic opportunities, security, prosperity and fairness for all Black Americans,” explained Paris Dennard, senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs in a statement.

”President Trump made the Black community a priority in his 4 years in office while Joe Biden spent 47 years creating and supporting policies that destroyed Black families, communities and generational wealth.”

Circling back to the reason for the event, Trump's Platinum Plan is baded on four pillars including opportunity, security, prosperity, and fairness. The plan also proposes grants for microlending and assistance from organizations that can help Black entrepreneurs further develop their businesses as well as the following: