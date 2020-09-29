Trump's Racism On Full Display At First Debate, Tells Proud Boys to ‘Stand By’

One of the issues that has been at the forefront in the country in the last few months is race and the topic came up for discussion during Tuesday night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. When moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump specifically about whether or not he would be willing to denounce Antifa and other left-wing, political extremist movements and finally condemn his association with white supremacy by announcing that racist groups need to stand down and not incite further violence as has been seen in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon, the president’s answer caught many by surprise.

“I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace,” said Trump who then followed that statement with, “Proud Boys! Stand back and stand by” before then saying that someone has to do something about Antifa and acknowledging that it’s not his problem, its “a left-wing problem.”