Louisville Officer Who Fired Fatal Shot At Breonna Taylor Has Retirement Fundraiser

BROOKLYN, NY - July 25: A line of homemade protest signs lay on the steps including one with a picture of Breonna Taylor for people to pick up and use for the march in Cadman Plaza, Brooklyn. This non-violent protest organized by Unite NY which included thousands of protesters that marched across the Brooklyn Bridge was meant as a statement that the protesters in New York stand in solidarity with in Portland, OR and against federal invasions and in support of Black Lives Matter. Portland has seen federal agents have taken protesters and put into unmarked vehicles while others have been beaten and pepper sprayed. This was billed as a "We Will Not Be Silenced" where organizers asked protesters to bring pots, pans, buckets, whistles anything that can make noise. Protesters continue taking to the streets across America and around the world after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer Derek Chauvin that was kneeling on his neck during for eight minutes, was caught on video and went viral. During his arrest as Floyd pleaded, "I Can't Breathe". The protest are attempting to give a voice to the need for human rights for African American's and to stop police brutality against people of color. They are also protesting deep-seated racism in America. Many people were wearing masks and observing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photographed in the Brooklyn Borough of New York on July 25, 2020, USA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

Louisville Officer Who Fired Fatal Shot At Breonna Taylor Has Retirement Fundraiser

The family of Myles Cosgrove has created an online campaign to raise $75,000 so he can leave the force.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

A fundraiser has been initiated in order to support the retirement of one of the Louisville officers who was involved in the fatal shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The campaign, which is currently on GiveSendGo, is trying to raise $75,000 to help Officer Myles Cosgrove purchase the rest of his service time "so that he can retire and continue to focus on the safety of his family."

RELATED: OPINION | When Will There Be Justice For Breonna Taylor?

Upon announcing the grand jury decision not to indict Cosgrove or the other two officers involved in Taylor’s death (Jonathan Mattingly and Brett Hankison), Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said according to ballistics tests, Cosgrove was identified as the officer who fired the fatal shot at the 26-year-old EMT. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had already raised $9,800.

Jacob Wells, the founder of GiveSendGo, has confirmed that the campaign was created by Cosgrove's immediate family and said the proceeds will go to them.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Speaks Out About Her Settlement With The City Of Louisville

“It has recently become clear that it will be impossible for Myles to safely return to his position serving the community with the Louisville Metro Police Department,” the family wrote in the fundraiser’s description.

Both Cosgrove and Mattingly are on administrative leave while separate internal and FBI investigations are conducted into the March 13 botched drug raid at Taylor's apartment. Mattingly was wounded in the shooting. AG Cameron determined that the officers were “justified in their use of force” after it was determined that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker fired the shot that hit Mattingly.

Breonna Taylor was killed on March 13 when the three officers entered her apartment under a “no-knock” warrant. But the suspect they were attempting to arrest had already been taken into custody earlier in the day. Hankinson was the only officer charged in relation to Taylor’s death. Last week, a grand jury returned three counts of wanton endangerment. He was fired in June for his conduct during the raid.

On September 10, Greg Fischer, Louisville’s mayor, issued a public apology to Taylor’s family, admitting the “mistakes” he and his police department made surrounding Breonna’s death and the subsequent aftermath. He also said he and his team are working to “address the challenges we face.” According to Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, Fischer’s apology was a long time coming and something she believes took him a while to create.

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC