LOS ANGELES - APRIL 21: James chats with Joe Biden Melanie C from his garage on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Joe Biden Enlists Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy And Others For ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ad Campaign

While other rappers are saying they will hold the vote “hostage,” these artists are fighting for the vote.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A handful of rappers have claimed they will “hold the Black vote hostage,” but there are others who are advocating for the opposite and they are now teaming with Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy and R&B singer Monica are recording “Get Out the Vote” ads. 

Dupri said in a statement, "It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home. There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period."

He also said about Biden, "He really wants to hear what we have to say. He came to the meeting with a pad and a pencil. He didn’t come to the meeting acting like he’s the boss, or the president."

Biden has specifically been reaching out to Black men via the ShopTalk series, which has featured former South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers, actor and host Terrence J, Don Cheadle, singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton and others.

Hamilton said in a statement, "We need all we can get to change the narrative, to change the situation of the United States of America. I want to be as loud as I can, as visible as I can. Whether it be speaking, singing, whatever I can do to bring people to a comfortable spot of acceptance."

See the most recent “Get Out The Vote” ad, which features Ludacris and will be played on Black radio all over the country. 

Photo Credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

