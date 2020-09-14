Biden Campaign Releases Ads Targeting Black America

There are exactly 50 days left until what is expected to be one of the most important national elections in the history of the United States. While that may sound like a slight exaggeration to some, what’s at stake for Black America cannot be stressed enough.

The Biden campaign is making an aggressive attempt to reach those Black voters who say they want more from the White House by releasing a series of ads today scheduled to run on television nationally and in battlegrounds states including Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania as well as online. The ads will feature real people speaking candidly about how the current administration has failed them, what’s at risk with the upcoming presidential election and why these individuals believe a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration is the way to go.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continue to show a clear contrast in leadership when it comes to Donald Trump and what’s at stake," said Kamau Marshall, director of Strategic Communications for the Biden campaign. "A Biden Harris administration will undoubtedly champion the safety, economic prosperity, and physical and mental well-being of all Americans, not just a select few."

RELATED: Anita Hill Says She'll Vote For Joe Biden In Powerful New Statement

One ad in particular features Malik Gary, a 22-year-old essential worker from Tallahassee, Florida who has no choice but to take risks associated with COVID-19 in order to keep his job. Gary mirrors many Black millennials in the fact that he is not just sitting back and waiting for the world to change. He wants to be a part of that change.

When he’s not working towards his political science degree at Seminole State College of Florida, Gary is also working as a Customer Service Staff Member in the deli, bakery and meats sections of Publix Supermarket. He’s also a high school official in Florida certified to referee football, basketball, and baseball, but it’s the social justice aspect of his life that led to his decision to be featured in the Biden ad where he talks about the power of voting in general and the significance of his vote as a Black man in this election.

“Three things that are really dear to my heart are police brutality, minimum wage and free education or at least a way to lower tuition. Once you get out of college, you can be in so much debt that never ends so you’re just on a cycle,” said Gary in an exclusive interview with BET.com.

“When I drive and see a police officer, I clench my wheel not knowing if I’ll make it if I get stopped and that shouldn’t be the way in the land of the free. My generation isn't accepting anything less and there’s no way that so many cases have been present in the last 10 years and so many police officers haven’t been charged. We are still waiting for charges to be brought against the police in the Breonna Taylor case. We have to have a set agenda and a set vision for police officers as people who are supposed to protect everyone.”