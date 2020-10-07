Over 60 Percent Of Sen. Kamala Harris Coverage Has Mentioned Her Race Or Gender

The country is eagerly awaiting tonight’s debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. Now, a new report reveals the enormous amount of bias reporting the California senator has endured since she was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate.



According to a report from Time’s Up Now via USA Today, “61% of the coverage surrounding Harris mentioned her gender and race, compared with the 5% of the coverage that mentioned Kaine or Pence’s gender and race in 2016. Instead, Kaine and Pence’s religious backgrounds were discussed more, in 20% and 17% of coverage, respectively, compared with Harris at just 1%.”

Additionally, the report stated the “angry Black woman” trope was used the most (13%), "largely fueled by reporting of President Donald Trump’s comments calling Sen. Harris 'nasty,' 'mad' and 'mean.' "

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of TIME’S UP Now, told USA Today, “It demonstrates with numbers how normal we think it is for white men to run for these offices and how unusual or subject to criticism we think it is for a woman of color to run for those offices.”

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris Endorses BET’s #ReclaimYourVote Campaign To End Voter Suppression



She continued, “You are therefore not talking about her actual qualifications for the job, or her position for the job and that's what handicaps women candidates. It's what handicaps women leaders in multiple dimensions, not just in the political sphere.”

On Aug. 11, Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman of color and HBCU alumna to be chosen as a vice-presidential candidate.