Biden-Harris Campaign Drops Stunning Ad Featuring 14 Black Mayors

While Donald Trump is attempting to court the Black vote by partnering with Candace Owens to spread COVID-19 to African Americans on the White House south lawn, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are making their case in a seemingly more effective — and decidedly less deadly — way.

The Biden-Harris campaign released a new ad featuring 14 Black mayors from across the country. The ad, which is focused on getting out the vote, starts with Black elected officials like Keisha Lance Bottoms (Atlanta), London Breed (San Francisco), Muriel Bowser (Washington, D.C.), Lori Lightfoot (Chicago) and more. They talked about Black women's history of organizing for the Democratic party, and for democracy, before throwing it to the men.

RELATED: When Kamala Harris Debated Mike Pence He Learned Black Women Come With Receipts And Flies Love BS

Then, the male mayors — Michael Tubbs (Stockton), Melvin Carter (St. Paul) and others — admit that "Black women vote more than Black men."

"It's time to change that," says Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, before a chorus of voices encourages folks to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The ad has caught the attention of activists and celebrities, like Jemele Hill, and is going viral on Twitter.

See the full clip, below: