Jaime Harrison Sets Congressional Fundraising Record With $57 Million Haul

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic nominee in South Carolina who is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, raised $57 million in the third quarter this year – a record amount over that period of time for a Senate race, Harrison’s campaign announced on Sunday (Oct. 11).

He smashed the previous three-month haul of $38 million by Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the third quarter of 2018, in his race against incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“This campaign is making history because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina. After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has changed into someone voters no longer recognize, and these resources will be instrumental in our efforts to send Lindsey home in November,” said Harrison campaign spokesman Guy King, according to The Post and Courier.

