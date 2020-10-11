Tupac Shakur’s Brother Calls Out Trump Campaign

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Tupac Shakur’s family is calling out President Trump’s campaign for using the late-1990s rapper in an effort to mock California Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.
Trump’s campaign sarcastically invited Tupac to the vice presidential debate on Wednesday (October 7) after Harris called Tupac “the best rapper alive,” speaking in an interview days before meeting Mike Pence on the debate stage.
His stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, did not take the jab lightly, telling TMZ Trump’s campaign was “clearly disrespectful.”
"We should know Trump's lack of respect for the Black and brown community," he said before noting that he was not shocked by the campaign’s actions.
Mopreme also noted that he’s aware the Trump campaign would unlikely issue an apology to the Shakur family.
(Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)
