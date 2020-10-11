Tupac Shakur’s Brother Calls Out Trump Campaign

Tupac Shakur’s family is calling out President Trump’s campaign for using the late-1990s rapper in an effort to mock California Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Trump’s campaign sarcastically invited Tupac to the vice presidential debate on Wednesday (October 7) after Harris called Tupac “the best rapper alive,” speaking in an interview days before meeting Mike Pence on the debate stage.

His stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, did not take the jab lightly, telling TMZ Trump’s campaign was “clearly disrespectful.”

