Proud Boys Supporter Warns ‘Civil War’ Could Break Out If Trump Loses Election

A video of a Proud Boys supporter has emerged claiming there will be a “civil war” if Donald Trump isn’t re-elected in November.

Newsweek reports that blogger and actor Walter Masterson posted a clip of a self-proclaimed supporter of the white supremacist hate group. The conversation apparently took place during a Trump recent rally in Staten Island.

The man, who is unidentified, compared the Proud Boys to the Marines saying, “We're like the Marines, we're the first to come in."

Masterson is seen asking the man how the Proud Boys reacted to Trump’s “stand back and stand by” comments made during the first presidential debate to which he said the group believes the president is telling them to “wait for my orders.”

"And that's exactly what we're waiting for," the man remarks.

The Trump supporter then gives a warning about what will happen if Trump does not win the election in November.

"If Trump doesn't get re-elected, there's going to be a riot. If he doesn't get elected, this is when you're going to see a civil war," he says. "My recommendations to anyone stock up on ammo, get your guns." The interview then cuts off.

Watch the full video below.