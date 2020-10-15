Stacey Abrams To Release Novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’

Stacey Abrams is a multifaceted political powerhouse and now, she’s about to add another element to her already impressive career. The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist is releasing her next novel called While Justice Sleeps.

The book, which comes out May 25, 2021 via Doubleday, is a Supreme Court thriller that focuses on the story of a young clerk for an ailing Supreme Court justice who unexpectedly discovers possible wrongdoing in “the highest power corridors” of Washington. Abrams is said to have drawn upon her background in law and politics as inspiration.

“A decade ago, I wrote the first draft of a novel that explored an intriguing aspect of American democracy — the lifetime appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Abrams said in a statement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As an avid consumer of legal suspense novels and political thrillers, I am excited to add my voice into the mix."

This isn’t the first Abrams’ first dip into the fiction waters. She previously released the nonfiction works Our Time is Now and Lead from the Outside, as well as several suspense novels under the moniker Selena Montgomery.

You can pre-order While Justice Sleeps here.