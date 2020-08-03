Stacey Abrams Slams Trump’s Threat Of Delaying The Election

Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams has concerns that President Trump will not accept November presidential election results that don’t favor him.



Abrams told CNN on Sunday (August 2), that his most recent behavior is little more than a distraction from the issues of an economically and socially troubled nation.

"He is trying to distract us from his oversight and leadership or failed leadership of an economy that shrank by one-third this last quarter,” said Abrams, whose name has been one of several floated for a Joe Biden vice presidential nod. “You got 43 million people who are now going to be subject to evictions because of the inaction of the Republican-led Senate. But by invoking the notion that we cannot hold an election, cuts against hundreds of years of history."

Last week, Trump said in a tweet that increased use of voting by mail could lead to delays that would lead to fraud and corrupt the results. However, no U.S. presidential election has ever been delayed in the nation’s history.

"Absentee ballots work, as he admits. And it's the exact same thing as mail-in ballots, vote by mail, it's all the same job,” Abrams said, criticizing the president. “And the job that he has is to make certain that we have a postal service that can actually deliver the votes to our election officials but unfortunately, his partisan leader that he's put in charge of the post office is doing his best to undermine one of the core pillars of our society, which is our ability to communicate.

“So rather than tweeting out erroneous information, I wish he would focus on actually doing his job for the last few days that he has in this office," she said.

Voting rights has been a key part of Abrams’ work since her run for governor of Georgia in 2018. She lost that election by 50,000 votes to her opponent Brian Kemp, Georgia's then-Secretary of State who was in charge of elections.



She was the first African American woman to run in the state’s gubernatorial election for a major party, but many believe voter suppression was the reason for Abrams' loss. She has since started the voting rights nonprofit Fair Fight. Her Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy opens in select theaters Sept. 9, ahead of its global launch on Prime Video on Sept. 18.