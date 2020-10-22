Feds Investigating Racist Lynching Threats Sent To Black Middle School Students In Georgia

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating racist and hateful threats via TikTok that were sent to Black students at a Fulton County middle school.

Students at Elkins Pointe Middle School in Roswell, Georgia reportedly received messages threatening that they’d be lynched, skinned and burned. All of the students targeted, according to WSB-TV 2, were members of the school’s football team.

The news outlet spoke to the father of a 12-year-old victim, who is now terrified to return to school. The child is not being identified by the father to protect their identity.

“I feel like everyone should get to the bottom of this and find out what happened,” he said, according to WSB-TV 2. “Who started all this?” The father also said the messages contained a racial slur.

“If it was my son that did something bad, he would get in trouble,” he said. “So I feel if someone does something wrong, legally, they should be held responsible.”

An investigation has reportedly been initiated by the Fulton County police department into the racist messages received. Fulton County schools also want students and parents to know that the culture of racism has no place in their system.

“Hate speech must end,” officials said in a statement. “Our country and community are changing and challenging this type of behavior. FCS is working to foster a positive and respectful environment that embraces the strength inherent in our diversity.”

The father said the messages are indicative of the time we’re living in.

“It tells me there’s a lot of division in this country still,” he said. “Racism still exists, and they’re getting taught it at home. Nobody’s born a racist. It’s getting taught at the house.”