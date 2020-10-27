Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Tell Gayle King They Weren’t Allowed To Consider Murder Charges Against Cops

Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case say they were not given the chance to consider murder or manslaughter charges against Louisville police officers. One of the jurors also called the police officers’ behavior in the fatal March 13 encounter “criminal.” In an interview set to air Wednesday (Oct. 28), the two jurors, whose identities are hidden by silhouette, spoke to Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.” In an interview preview they were critical of Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron , who announced last month that the shooting at her apartment during a failed warrant execution, was justified because of a shot fired by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

One of the jurors, identified only as “Juror No. 1” said the jury wanted to consider charges but were told there would be none because the prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick,” he said, noting that the Louisville police department could not provide a risk assessment. "It sounded like they hadn't done one."



That juror also released a statement last week through an attorney blasting the process.



“The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Hankison,” the statement read. “The grand jury did not have homicide charges explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either.”



The second juror, or “Juror No. 2” said that the police procedure that led to the shooting was full of "deception."



"They were criminal leading up to this in everything that they — the way they moved forward on it, including the warrant," the second juror told King.



