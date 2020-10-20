Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Juror Says Jury Never Given Chance To Weigh Homicide Charges Against Police

A grand jury assembled to weigh evidence in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was never given the chance to deliberate homicide or other charges against the police officers connected to her slaying, an anonymous statement from one of the jurors said.



The juror, identified only as “Anonymous Grand Juror #1” said in a statement released by their attorney, that the only charges they were able to discuss were the “wanton endangerment” charges that were eventually brought against former Louisville police detective Brett Hankerson, who was fired in June for his role in the shooting.

“The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Hankison,” the statement read. “The grand jury did not have homicide charges explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either.

"Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick,” the statement continued.

“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case.”



