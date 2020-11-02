Breonna Taylor Memorial To Be Preserved At Local African-American Museum

LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 26: People gather at Breonna Taylor’s make shift memorial in Injustice Square Park in downtown Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Hundreds of others protest a Kentucky grand jury’s indictment of one of three police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, but not for her death (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The 26-year-old EMT worker was killed in her own home by police back in March.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

It has been nearly eight months since Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her own home by police. Now, a memorial in her honor will be moved to a local museum in Louisville, Kentucky. 

According to CBS affiliate WKLY, the Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville will be moved to Roots 101, which is a museum in the area. 

Protest leader Shameka Parrish Wright told the outlet, "We will have a symbolic march from this park where we will take pieces of this memorial all of us and march to Roots 101 where we will have it rebuilt there and that will be the permanent home. Breonna will be able to rest with its ancestors, with her ancestors, with our ancestors.”

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Jury Charges Just One Officer With Wanton Endangerment

After midnight on March 13,  former officer Brett Hankison, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. John Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker.  

Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron claimed the warrant was not a no-knock and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.

On Sept. 23, a grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Mattingly and Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

Attempted murder charges were initially filed against Walker for firing a shoot in his own home when he thought people were breaking in. All charges were dropped in May but Hankinson has recently filed a civil lawsuit against Walker, calling his behavior “intolerable.”

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

