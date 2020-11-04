Kansas City Activist Claims Police Are Harassing Her, She’s Under NFAC Protection

Keiajah “KJ” Brooks, who went viral for her powerful speech at a Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, announced on Monday (November 2) she’s now under the protection of the Not F*****g Around Coalition after experiencing harassment by police.

KJ detailed on her Instagram and Twitter she's had several instances of harassment, including receiving repeated phone calls from an unknown number. She also says a Kansas City Police Department vehicle has been circling her apartment complex numerous times.

Last month, Brooks was praised by anti-police brutality activists for a speech she made during which she told police they were “pathetic” for having “chosen profits over people.”

RELATED: Police Brutality Caught On Camera: 22 Videos That Explain Why Black Lives Matter

Kansas City’s police chief, Richard Smith, has received criticism for how his department has responded to protests earlier this year, particularly for lack of transparency over instances of brutality.

During an interview with BuzzFeed News last week, KJ explained she decided to speak at the board meeting.

"I know a lot of people from the outside looking in might say, 'Oh, she quit her job for 15 minutes of fame' — but if you know me, you'd know that this is what I've wanted to do: deep, intentional grassroots work," she said.

According to data from the Mapping Police Violence project, Kansas City has the 10th highest rate of police killings of any city in the United States.