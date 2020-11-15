Barack Obama Addresses Speculation Of Biden Cabinet Post

Former President Barack Obama made it clear in an interview on Sunday (Nov. 15) with CBS’s Gayle King that he has no plans to join President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet next year.



"There are probably some things I would not be doing, 'cause Michelle would leave me. She'd be like, 'What? You're doin' what?'” Obama said jokingly about his wife Michelle Obama’s likely reaction to the idea.

Obama said he would help his former vice president in any way he can, but he added that Biden doesn’t need his advice.

His comments on CBS Sunday Morning and the forthcoming 60 Minutes were his first interviews after the election and ahead of the release of his book, A Promised Land.