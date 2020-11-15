Barack Obama Dedicates ‘A Promised Land’ Memoir To Wife, Michelle Obama and Daughters, Sasha and Malia

After unveiling his memoir, A Promised Land, Barack Obama is sharing why he dedicated it to his wife, Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. He discussed the decision Saturday (Nov. 14) in an Instagram post.

Posting a throwback family photo of his wife and two daughters, Obama wrote about the importance of being a father and shared a promise to himself to “always” put family first.

“The fact that my own father was largely absent from my childhood helped shape my ideas about the kind of father I intended to be,” he said. “When Malia was born, I made a promise to myself that my kids would know me, that they’d grow up feeling my love keenly and consistently, knowing that I’d always put them first.”