People Of Color And Women Represent A Big Part Of Joe Biden’s Transition Team

Despite the efforts of Donald Trump and false claims of election fraud, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. However, unlike the current president, the majority of Biden’s transition team are set to be people of color and women.

According to data provided to CNN, 46 percent of the president-elect’s transition staff are people of color with 52 percent being women. 41 percent of the senior staff are people of color with 53 percent of them being women.

The new numbers are part of Biden’s commitment to inclusion. He reportedly pledges to build an administration that will “look like America.”

Additionally, Biden’s advisor board is also largely diverse. Nine of the 13 members of Biden’s COVID-19 team are people of color with five of the members being women.

"For months, the Biden-Harris transition has laid the groundwork for a Biden-Harris administration, and at the core of that work is an unrelenting commitment to diversity," said Ted Kaufman, co-chair of the Biden-Harris transition, according to CNN. "As we continue working full-speed ahead to Inauguration, our diverse group of leaders and staff are reflective of America -- upholding President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris' belief that through diverse voices we can develop and implement a policy vision to tackle our nation's toughest challenges."

In September, Biden’s campaign announced 46 percent of its full-time staff and 40 percent of its senior staff were people of color. Women made up a greater share of Biden's campaign, totaling 59 percent.

Biden has repeatedly promised that ensuring diversity in his administration and his Cabinet will be a top priority.

"My administration's going to look like America, not just my staff, the administration from the vice president straight down through Cabinet members to major players within the White House, and the court," Biden said during a June 2020 town hall. "It's going to be a reflection of who we are as a nation."