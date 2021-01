BET News Presents: Live Coverage of Inauguration 2021

BET announces coverage plans of the historic Biden/Harris inauguration with “BET NEWS Presents: Inauguration 2021.” Co-anchored by Soledad O’Brien and Marc Lamont Hill, this news special will feature exclusive commentary and analysis provided by live guests, on-site reports and special interviews. Live coverage is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 20 at 11:00 am ET/10c on BET.

“BET NEWS Presents: Inauguration 2021” will feature live coverage of the Inauguration Day events including the official swearing-in and inauguration speech of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. This BET News broadcast special will also feature on-the-ground reports and taped packages spotlighting Kamala Harris and the powerful and undeniable impact of Black voters in the 2020 election.

Hosts Soledad O’Brien and Marc Lamont Hill will be joined by special guest commentators Presidential historian, Professor Martha Jones (author of “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All”), noted activist, author and Black Lives Matter co-founder, Alicia Garza and CBS News political analyst Jamal Simmons.

In addition, “BET NEWS Presents: Inauguration 2021” will feature interviews with notable Black activists and political figures, including Congressman James Clyburn, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, National Action Network Founder Reverend Al Sharpton, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, National Urban League President Marc Morial, Black Voters Matter Fund Co-Founder Latosha Brown and others, all of whom discuss the historic 2020 election and the challenges facing the incoming Biden/Harris administration.

BET Digital will commemorate the inauguration by launching a microsite, BETCelebratesHer.com, that honors Black women’s achievement starting with our ground-breaking new Vice President Kamala Harris. The microsite will pay tribute to Vice President Harris’s accomplishments while celebrating other change agents and achievers. BET Digital is proud to collaborate with Unilever/Dove as the launch partner on this new initiative.