OPINION: White Supremacists Infiltrating George Floyd Protests Have A Different Agenda

This past weekend, 2020 reminded us that it is like one of those venereal diseases that requires all the antibiotics as it continues to dig a hole in search of a bottom that will likely never be found.

Protesters have spent the last few days taking to the streets of cities, big and small, in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. Starting last Friday, those protests devolved into riots, looting and violence in seemingly every major U.S. city. The unrest managed to knock COVID-19 off the front page of every major media publication for the first time in months.

Images of a police car barreling through protesters in New York City, folks looting stores in the heart of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and Nashville’s courthouse and City Hall building set on fire closed out what might have been the bleakest weekend in what’s already a dumpster fire of a year. On Saturday, mayors of several of these cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Detroit issued nighttime curfews on top of the existing shelter-in-place quarantines. It’s enough to send anyone who wasn’t already on the brink of mental overload completely beyond the edge.

The issue of riots and looting as tools of revolutionary social change is complex and nuanced; cogent arguments can be made in favor of them being a necessary manifestation of outrage or an unnecessary exacerbation of the problem. Violence as a response toward consistent maltreatment is certainly reflexive, and its use as a means of civil uprising is historical – just crack open a textbook. I’m sure that frustration behind the quarantine, economic fallout and existential dread related to the virus has fueled the collective rage.

The issue, which is often the case when protests go left, is that Black folks are immediately dragged through the mud as the “problem” by people who seem far less concerned about what really needs to be fixed.

Then there are the covert members of white supremacists’ groups using George Floyd’s death as an opportunity to infiltrate and derail the movement for justice. demonstrations. As Vice News reported, several members of a group called the Boogaloo Bois, a far-right term used as code to incite civil war, were identified in several cities taking this opportunity to express their abject hate for law enforcement. It was not done in the name of Black Lives Matter, but in the vein of only their lives matter.

Black people have been called “thugs” from everyone all the way up to y’all’s president, who had no problem using that coded language in the same tweet that he threatened to bust a cap in the ass of looters.