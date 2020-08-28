National Action Network’s Commitment March: 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks'

Friday, August 28, 2020:

Join BET.com as we follow the live coverage of the National Action Network ’s (NAN) Commitment March: “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" commemorated on the same day 57 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his historic "I Have A Dream Speech" during the March on Washington. That event was a culmination of years of activism which ultimately led to legislation from the federal government like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Just as it was back then, the Lincoln Memorial will serve as a backdrop to a thunderous call for action featuring Reverend Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, Attorney Benjamin Crump, the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner as well as a number of speakers from social justice organizations, faith based groups, and those who have been impacted personally by police brutality and misconduct.