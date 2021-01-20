BET Presents 2020 Election All-Stars

Women are always called when there’s a need for change. Getting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris elected to the White House is no different. Black women, in particular, played a major role in helping the new president and vice president usher in their progressive administration and this is our opportunity to say, thank you.
Here’s a list of the change agents and achievers who did the most to protect our communities, help to safeguard our democratic right to vote and vowed to ensure what was promised on the campaign trail becomes reality.
RELATED: Inauguration Day 2021: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Step Into History — Live Updates
Check out this list of honorees who will be celebrated across BET’s social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) throughout this year’s Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March.
Join the conversation by following us @bet using the hashtags #BETCelebratesHer and #InaugurationDayOnBET.
· Abby Phillip
· Adoja Asamoah
· Aimee Allison
· Alencia Johnson
· Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
· Alicia Garza
· Amanda Seales
· Angela Rye
· Anoa Changa
· Arisha Hatch
· Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson
· Ashley Allison
· Ashley Etienne
· Rep. Ayanna Pressley
· Beverly Evans Smith
· Rep. Brenda Lawrence
· Brittany Packnett
· Cora Masters Barry
· Rep. Cori Bush
· Deborah Scott
· DeJuana Thompson
· Dominique Sharpton
· Donna Brazile
· Ebonie C. Riley
· Glenda Baskin Glover
· Glynda Carr
· Hazel Dukes
· Helen Butler
· Rep. IIhan Omar
· Janelle Monáe
· Jennifer Clyburn Reed
· Jessica Byrd
· Johnetta B. Cole
· Jotaka Eaddy
· Joy-Ann Reid
· Rep. Joyce Beatty
· Kailee Scales
· Rep. Karen Bass
· Karine Jean-Pierre
· Kayla Reed
· Keke Palmer
· Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
· Kerry Washington
· Kristen Clarke
· Kristen Welker
· LaTosha Brown
· Leslie Mac
· NY Attorney General Letita James
· Lynn Whitfield
· Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
· Rep. Lucy McBath
· Mali Hunter
· Rep. Marcia L. Fudge
· Rep. Marilyn Strickland
· Rep. Maxine Waters
· Melanie L. Campbell
· First Lady Michelle Obama
· Nelini Stamp
· Rep. Nikema Williams
· Nse Ufot
· Paige Hill
· Patrisse Cullors
· Rasheeda S. Liberty
· Rashida Jones
· Rep. Rashida Tlaib
· Regina King
· Reverend Leah Daughtry
· Rhonda Spears-Bell
· Rosalyn Glenn
· Rukia Lumumba
· Sherice Perry
· Sherrilyn Ifill
· Stacey Abrams
· Star Jones
· Rep. Stacey Plaskett
· Stefanie Brown James
· Stephanie Young
· Symone Sanders
· Tamieka Atkins
· Tamika Mallory
· Tiffany Cross
· Tiffany D. Loftin
· Tina Flournoy
· Tracee Ellis Ross
· Valerie Hollingsworth Baker
· Rep. Val Demings
· Yamiche Alcindor
· Yara Shahidi
· Yolanda Caraway
· Rep. Yvette Clarke
Digital Design Team
COMMENTS