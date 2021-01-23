Extremist Charged With Threatening To Assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The Department of Justice revealed charges against Garret Miller, who participated in the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, alleging that he also threatened to kill New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, reports say.

Miller, who was arrested Wednesday in Texas, is accused of posting death threats online against AOC on the day of the siege, ABC 4 News writes. One tweet simply read, “Assassinate AOC,” according to TMZ. His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

On the day of the attack, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said she felt her life was in danger and that she didn’t know if she’d live to see the next day.