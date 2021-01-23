Extremist Charged With Threatening To Assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The Department of Justice revealed charges against Garret Miller, who participated in the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, alleging that he also threatened to kill New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, reports say.
Miller, who was arrested Wednesday in Texas, is accused of posting death threats online against AOC on the day of the siege, ABC 4 News writes. One tweet simply read, “Assassinate AOC,” according to TMZ. His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
On the day of the attack, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said she felt her life was in danger and that she didn’t know if she’d live to see the next day.
Additionally, the DOJ says Miller also threatened the officer who shot and killed fellow insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt, claiming he “deserved to die” and that he wouldn’t live long because it was “huntin season,” the report notes.
The DOJ says he was posting many messages before and during the attempted coup and was saying things like a “civil war could start” and “next time we bring the guns,” TMZ writes.
Additionally, Miller faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstructing or impeding any official proceeding and certain acts during civil disorder, according to ABC 4 News.
