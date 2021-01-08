LeBron James Says U.S. Capitol Siege Shows ‘We Live In Two Americas’

Los Angeles Lakers MVP LeBron James is speaking out after a mob of pro-Trump supporters rushed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6). Five people died, including a police officer.

While speaking at a press conference, wearing a "Do You Understand Now?" shirt following the Lakers’ 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs game on Thursday (Jan. 7), James said that "We live in two Americas," ESPN reports.

“And that was a prime example of that yesterday, and if you don't understand that or don't see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back -- not even just one step, but maybe four or five, or even 10 steps backwards.”