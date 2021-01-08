LeBron James Says U.S. Capitol Siege Shows ‘We Live In Two Americas’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Los Angeles Lakers MVP LeBron James is speaking out after a mob of pro-Trump supporters rushed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6). Five people died, including a police officer.
While speaking at a press conference, wearing a "Do You Understand Now?" shirt following the Lakers’ 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs game on Thursday (Jan. 7), James said that "We live in two Americas," ESPN reports.
“And that was a prime example of that yesterday, and if you don't understand that or don't see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back -- not even just one step, but maybe four or five, or even 10 steps backwards.”
"If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know," said James.
He continued: "There's no ifs, ands or buts— we already know what would've happened to my kind if anyone would have even got close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices, inside the hallways."
The violent attack interrupted the congressional session to count and finalize electoral college votes from the presidential election. Congress later returned to the Capitol and certified Joe Biden's win shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7.
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
