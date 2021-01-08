Trending:

LeBron James Says U.S. Capitol Siege Shows ‘We Live In Two Americas’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 08, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James Says U.S. Capitol Siege Shows ‘We Live In Two Americas’

"If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know."

Published 1 week ago

Written by BET Staff

Los Angeles Lakers MVP LeBron James is speaking out after a mob of pro-Trump supporters  rushed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6). Five people died, including a police officer.

While speaking at a press conference, wearing a "Do You Understand Now?" shirt following the Lakers’ 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs game on Thursday (Jan. 7), James said that "We live in two Americas," ESPN reports.

“And that was a prime example of that yesterday, and if you don't understand that or don't see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back -- not even just one step, but maybe four or five, or even 10 steps backwards.”

RELATED: Black Mayors, Appalled At U.S. Capitol Rampage, Point Out Trump’s Hypocritical Call For ‘Law and Order’ During BLM Marches

"If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know," said James.

He continued: "There's no ifs, ands or buts— we already know what would've happened to my kind if anyone would have even got close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices, inside the hallways." 

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Fumes At Response To Racist Rioters On Capitol Hill

The violent attack interrupted the congressional session to count and finalize electoral college votes from the presidential election. Congress later returned to the Capitol and certified Joe Biden's win shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC