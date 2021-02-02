ACLU Investigating If Black Cheerleader Claiming She Was Kicked Off Squad Because Of Her Hair Has Legal Case

A Black college student says she was kicked off her school’s cheerleading squad because of her choice in hairstyles. Now, the ACLU is investigating to determine whether or not the school violated her civil rights.

Talyn Jefferson joined the Ottawa University cheer team during her freshman year and told Yahoo Life that her passion for cheerleading stems from her background in gymnastics, which she has practiced since middle school.

“I love the fact that I have found all of my lifelong friendships through the sport, having done it for the last eight years of my life,” she says. “The sport is year-round, so it always keeps me busy and entertained. I love the acrobatic aspect of cheer as well.”

On January 5, her cheer career came to a halt when the college junior and team captain attended a practice wearing a bonnet. According to messages posted to her Twitter account, Jefferson says that coach Casey Jamerson told her she needed to remove the protective head covering. The 20-year-old says she refused because she didn’t want her long box braids to hit her teammates.

Jefferson claims Jamerson then said she was using her “hair as an excuse” and yelled, “I don’t understand! I do understand! I do Black people’s hair! I’m a cosmetologist! I lived with a Black girl for five years. I do understand what it’s like to have hair like that.” Jefferson reveals that she was then kicked out of practice.

The next day, Jefferson explained that she had a meeting with her coach and the cheer director where she voiced her concerns about the interaction, which she felt was discriminatory.

Jefferson said the coach responded, “I’m not racist. It wasn’t a microaggression. I work with Black people, I do Black people’s hair, I have a weave in my hair right now.”

After multiple meetings with administrators, Jefferson says she was removed from the roster. “They told me that I needed counseling and that I have ‘anger issues’ and that I defy authority,” she wrote. “I am the opposite of angry. I was just standing up for myself.”

The whole situation has gone viral after several of Jefferson’s friends and teammates posted about it on social media, coming to her defense.

“I honestly did not intend to make this a public matter at all. I told my friends and family, the people I felt it was necessary to tell, and I was going to deal with it and try to move past it,” wrote Jefferson on Twitter. “However, the screenshots most everyone has seen, I sent those messages to my friend and she decided to post about it publicly to make it known. However, I am very glad that she did. Still, all that I wanted was an apology, which I still have not received.”