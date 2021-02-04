Ben Carson Starts A Conservative Think Tank

Surgeon, presidential candidate and former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary Ben Carson is known to be an unwavering Trump supporter and a staunch Republican. Now that he is longer serving in the administration, he has launched a conservative think tank.

In an essay for RealClearPolitics, Carson writes, “The American Cornerstone Institute will be dedicated to creating dialogue and smart discourse. ACI will focus on promoting and preserving individual and religious liberty, helping our country’s most vulnerable find new hope, and developing methods to maximize government’s efficiency and effectiveness to best serve all our nation’s citizens.”

Carson, who once said Obamacare is the worst thing “since slavery,” also stated, “We must do better than this. I miss the days when Americans fought united for freedom and justice for all — equally. I miss when compromise, compassion, and civility were not only encouraged but celebrated, where individuals accepted the consequences of their actions, when politicians pursued the public good, not just their own good.”

The former surgeon, who reportedly left HUD in shambles, has been relatively quiet since Trump left the house. He tested positive for the coronavirus in November but fully recovered.