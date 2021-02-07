Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue In Her Hair Goes To Hospital

Written by BET Staff

A month after using Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray, Tessica Brown on Saturday (Feb. 6) sought medical treatment at a Louisiana hospital. In an Instagram post, the viral TikToker informed followers that she admitted herself to the emergency room at St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana. Brown went on to document her time at the hospital in her quest to safely remove the heavy duty, moisture resistant spray-on adhesive from her hair.

After leaving the hospital with items to use to help with the removal, Brown uploaded a TikTok video to give her fans and supporters of her journey a brief look into how her recovery is going. RELATED: Viral Tik Tok Shows Woman Using Gorilla Glue Spray On Her Hair

The video shows a product being applied to her head that appears to cause her some discomfort. Brown had previously mentioned that she was unable to wash the Gorilla Glue out or shave her head. And also explained how the glue made her hair grow tighter to her scalp which resulted in headaches. Brown went viral on Thursday (Feb. 4) when she shared a video on TikTok detailing her hairspray gone bad situation.

“When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place,” Brown says in the video. “Well, I didn’t have any more Göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea.” Scores of people are following the incident, with well-wishers from Sunny Hostin to Chance the Rapper offering words of support.

So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way “a statement” pls show her some grace and understanding. https://t.co/t6k8JHYKfv — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 6, 2021

I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021