Family Of Dijon Kizzee Seek $35M In Damages From LA County For Unreasonable Force

The family of Dijon Kizzee, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot 16 times and killed by Los Angeles County deputy sheriffs in August 2020, has filed a $35 million claim.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the claim alleges that the sheriff’s department failed to properly train the involved deputies. It also accuses them of using an unreasonable and unlawful amount of deadly force.

The claim is largely procedural, CNN reports, one that must be made before a lawsuit can be filed. Family attorney Carl Douglas said he expects the claim to be rejected.

RELATED: Autopsy Shows Black Cyclist Dijon Kizzee Shot 15 Times By LAPD

LA deputies reportedly tried to stop Kizzee on August 31 for "riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road" and "splitting traffic," LA Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener said at the time, CNN reports.