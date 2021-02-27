Cemetery Worker Buried Alive In New York Grave Mishap

Police on Long Island are investigating the death of a New York cemetery employee who was buried alive inside a grave.
On Thursday (Feb. 25) at about 8:30 a.m., Rodwin Allicock, 42, was working at the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the grave collapsed, according to the Suffolk County Police.
His co-workers tried but were unable to rescue Allicock, the police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center.
Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified.
(Photo Courtesy Rodwin Allcock)
