Trending:

Cemetery Worker Buried Alive In New York Grave Mishap

Cemetery Worker Buried Alive In New York Grave Mishap

The police are investigating.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Police on Long Island are investigating the death of a New York cemetery employee who was buried alive inside a grave.

On Thursday (Feb. 25) at about 8:30 a.m., Rodwin Allicock, 42, was working at the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the grave collapsed, according to the Suffolk County Police.

His co-workers tried but were unable to rescue Allicock, the police said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center.

RELATED: Black La. Deputy Sheriff Denied Burial In ‘Whites Only’ Cemetery

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified.

 

(Photo Courtesy Rodwin Allcock)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news