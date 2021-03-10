She Did That! Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John is a marketing veteran who was recently tapped by Netflix as their global chief marketing officer.. Before coming to the entertainment streaming giant, Boz held top executive positions at Apple, Uber, and CMO at Endeavor. She also worked at Spike Lee's advertising agency, Spike DDB, earlier in her marketing career.

Saint John has been an outspoken advocate of corporate diversity. During her time as Uber's chief brand officer, she called on white men to make workplaces more inclusive.

"I want white men to look around in their office and say, "Oh look, there's a lot of white men here. Let's change this,'" she famously said at the 2018 SXSW festival.

During Women’s History Month 2021, we salute and celebrate the brilliance of women who “did that” like Bozoma Saint John.