She Did That: Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett

Four-term Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett represents the United States Virgin Islands’ at-large Congressional District. Plaskett made history at the 2021 Senate trial of former President Donald Trump by becoming the first non-voting delegate to serve as a House impeachment manager.

A Brooklyn, N.Y. native of immigrant parents from the Virgin Islands, she earned a law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law. Plaskett served as assistant district attorney for the Bronx District Attorney’s Office and senior counsel at the Department of Justice. Later, she moved to the Virgin Islands, where she was elected in 2014 to represent the U.S. territory. Plaskett currently sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, only the fourth African American woman on the House’s chief tax-writing committee. She is currently serving her fourth term in Congress.

Today, on International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements of Black women like Congresswoman Plaskett whose presence in American government is an indication of better things to come.