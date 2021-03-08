Trending:

She Did That: Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett

She Did That: Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett

On International Women's Day, we celebrate the woman who became the first non-voting delegate to serve as a House impeachment manager at the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Four-term Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett represents the United States Virgin Islands’ at-large Congressional District. Plaskett made history at the 2021 Senate trial of former President Donald Trump by becoming the first non-voting delegate to serve as a House impeachment manager.

A Brooklyn, N.Y. native of immigrant parents from the Virgin Islands, she earned a law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law. Plaskett served as assistant district attorney for the Bronx District Attorney’s Office and senior counsel at the Department of Justice. Later, she moved to the Virgin Islands, where she was elected in 2014 to represent the U.S. territory. Plaskett currently sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, only the fourth African American woman on the House’s chief tax-writing committee. She is currently serving her fourth term in Congress.

Today, on International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements of Black women like Congresswoman Plaskett whose presence in American government is an indication of better things to come. 

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: Accompanied by police, House impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) walks to the Senate Chamber on the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers will make the case that Trump was responsible for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from holding public office again. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news