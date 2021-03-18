Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Fighting Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson denies any wrongdoing as allegations of sexual assault against him surfaced. According to 24/7Sports.com, a lawsuit was filed Tuesday (March 16) on behalf of a female masseuse claiming he “went too far” with her.



Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the woman, whose name has not been publicized, announced the civil lawsuit on Instagram, using a photo of Watson. “Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!” he wrote.



But since then, two other massage therapists have come forward to accuse Watson of sexual improprieties, according to USA Today. They say he forced sexual acts, exposed himself or improperly touched them.



All three women are represented by Buzbee, who said on Instagram Wednesday that he planned to file six different lawsuits against Watson.



Watson, 25, who completed his fourth year in the NFL in 2020, fired back, saying that he is innocent of what he’s being accused of without going into any detail. He tweeted a statement in which he called the first woman suing him a “publicity-seeking plaintiff,” and said that he only recently became aware of the litigation.



"I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."



He has not yet commented on the other two women who have also said that he committed unwanted sexual acts against them.



Meanwhile, the NFL has announced that it is launching an investigation into the accusations against Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported late Thursday (March 18).



"The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the Texans said in a statement. "We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.



According to 24/7Sports.com, Watson completed 382 of 544 passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2020 season. He has asked that the Texans trade him, but the team has not entertained an offer yet.



Editor's Note: This story has been updated.