NFL QB Deshaun Watson On Not Feeling He Could Speak Up About BLM

Feeling a different level of scrutiny as a Black quarterback, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson says he will no longer let that keep him from speaking out about social justice issues that matter to him.
Recently receiving a four-year and $160M contract extension, the 24-year-old is now opening up about his career and public platform as a Black athlete in a new interview with ESPN.
"To keep it real with you, I feel like whenever a Black quarterback speaks up, the outside world sometimes doesn't think they're educated enough to know what's going on,” he said. “So in reality, they're like, 'Hey, y'all Black quarterbacks — shut up. Y'all don't know what y'all talking about.' "
Now using voice to help call on the NFL to combat racism within the league, Watson alongside dozen of athletes appeared in a powerful video in June to amplify the racial and social injustices.
The message directed at the pro sports league urged them to address racism and to “admit wrong in silencing [its] players from peacefully protesting.”
The professional athletes also made it clear that they would not be silenced.
After the video aired, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that the NFL was wrong for not listening to their players earlier and encouraged all athletes to speak out on what they believe in.
“It feels like a change is happening. It feels like voices are getting heard,” Watson said.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
