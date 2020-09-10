NFL QB Deshaun Watson On Not Feeling He Could Speak Up About BLM

Feeling a different level of scrutiny as a Black quarterback, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson says he will no longer let that keep him from speaking out about social justice issues that matter to him.

Recently receiving a four-year and $160M contract extension, the 24-year-old is now opening up about his career and public platform as a Black athlete in a new interview with ESPN.

"To keep it real with you, I feel like whenever a Black quarterback speaks up, the outside world sometimes doesn't think they're educated enough to know what's going on,” he said. “So in reality, they're like, 'Hey, y'all Black quarterbacks — shut up. Y'all don't know what y'all talking about.' "

RELATED: Roger Goodell Reveals His Black Nephew Gave Him A Wake Up Call About Racism In America